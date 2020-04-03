Food pantry — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a drive-thru food pantry Saturday from 1:30-4 p.m., with the food dropped off to people in their cars. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a small prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. People are asked to call in with their prayer requests for the meeting. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Palms available — St. Mary Catholic Church, 715 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, will live-stream Palm Sunday Mass on Sunday at 10 a.m. on Facebook. In addition, palms will be available to pick up in the church from noon-5 p.m. For more information, call 419-782-2776.
Palm Sunday parade — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, will host a Palm Sunday parade on Sunday. Members and guests are asked to gather in the church parking lot at 10 a.m., to stay in their cars, and to stay six feet apart from each other so they can safely wave to, and greet one another. At 10:15 a.m., each car will drive by the carport and pick up a palm from Pastor Vicky Coombs. From there, drivers are asked to proceed on to High Street to wave their palms, honk their horns and flash their lights, before going home. The same event will take place at St. John’s sister church, Holy Trinity in Harlan, Ind., at 8:45 a.m. The event has been approved by the Defiance County Health Department. For more information, call 419-542-6269.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
