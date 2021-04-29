Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. Attendees can bring their prayer requests to the service, or text prayer requests to 419-564-8383.
Living Free Insight Group — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host Insight Group: Discover the Path to Christian Character, Thursdays from 7-8:30 p.m. from May 6-July 1. The purpose of the group is to help each participant “walk in the way of understanding (Proverbs 9:6)” as it relates to an individual who is struggling with a life-controlling problem, or one who wants to learn how to avoid such problems. The main goal of the group is to assist group members along the path of total recovery — physical, emotional, and spiritual — of their problems and to encourage them to grow in grace and knowledge of Jesus Christ. The group can benefit any person who is open to the Lord working in their life. To register, go to p2cpaulding.org.
National Day of Prayer — A National Day of Prayer service will be held in front of the Continental town hall on Main Street, Continental, May 6 at noon. Area pastors and chaplains will offer prayer for many aspects of the community and the nation. Participants are asked to bring a lawn chair for seating to the event. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held inside the town hall building. For more information, call 419-594-3411.
Mother’s Day concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a concert featuring Living Waters Band May 9 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
