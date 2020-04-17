Pub Theology — St. John United Church of Christ is hosting Pub Theology Tuesdays online at 7 p.m. led by Pastor Jim Brehler. The purpose of Pub Theology is to have discussions about God in a place where people feel comfortable. General rules include: no person or idea is stupid; listen first and ask questions for clarification; it’s not about conversion or preaching, it’s about engaging in conversation; if things get heated, stop and seek commonality and humility; and it’s about learning from one another. To access Pub Theology, go to https://zoom.us/j/285194777 followed by the password, 023924. The meeting can also be accessed via teleconference at 312-626-6799, meeting ID 285 194 777, followed by the password, 023924. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
Revival service — Faith Tabernacle Church, 270 Harding St., Defiance, will host a revival service featuring evangelist Jim Williams April 26 at 6 p.m. For more information, call 419-784-5564.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
