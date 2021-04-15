Healing service — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a healing service, including stories of miracles, Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Spring Fling fundraiser — St. John Lutheran Church, 655 Wayne Ave., Defiance, will host a Spring Fling drive-through fundraiser to benefit Ravens Care, Tuesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The event will feature food prepared by Jacob’s Meats. The adult menu includes: pulled pork, baked potato, coleslaw and a brownie; the kid’s menu includes: a hot dog, potato chips, cookie and a drink. Freewill donation tickets are available through today. Tickets can be obtained at the church, or through a member of the Tuesdays at 10 bible study. For more information, call 419-782-5766. For more information about Ravens Care, call 419-782-7141.
Food box distribution — A Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank food box distribution will be held at Temple of Praise Assembly of God, 505 Elbert St., Defiance, April 22 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pre-registration and an ID are required. This event is a drive-up, non-contact distribution, with food loaded into the trunk of cars by volunteers and members of the Ohio National Guard. Registration is open through Nov. 18 at toledofoodbank.org or by calling 419-242-5000, ext. 204.
Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host the Harvest Time Gospel Youth Singers in concert April 25 at 6 p.m. Refreshments will follow the concert. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.