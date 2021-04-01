Foot washing & communion — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will offer a foot washing and communion service today at 7 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Good Friday service — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host Sight & Sounds Jesus: The Best Story Ever Told Friday at 7 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Easter egg hunt — North Creek United Methodist Church, 18564 County Road B-13, Continental, is hosting an Easter egg hunt Saturday at 10 a.m. If it rains that day, the event will be cancelled. For more information, contact Pastor Rick Noggle at 419-594-3411.
Free Easter dinner — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, will host a free drive-through Easter dinner Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The menu includes: honey-glazed ham, homemade mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, dinner rolls and a variety of fresh-baked pies. All meals will be prepackaged for easier handling. Participants are asked to enter the alley behind the church from Fourth Street, to pick up the meal. For more information, call 419-782-3751.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. Attendees can bring their prayer requests to the service, or text prayer requests to 419-564-8383.
Wholeness seminar — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a message on biblical food, losing weight and home remedies April 11 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Ryan to speak — Pettisville Man Cave Ministries will host guest speaker Tom Ryan at Pettisville Missionary Church, 19055 County Road D, Pettisville, Sunday May 16 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Ryan is the head wrestling coach at Ohio State University, and a well-known Christian speaker, with an amazing testimony and a heart for Jesus. Ryan has also authored the book, “Chosen Suffering — Becoming Elite in Life and Leadership.” A meal will be served at 5:30 p.m., with Ryan speaking following the meal. The event is open to all men and their sons. The event is free, but attendees are asked to sign up for tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/mens-discipleship-night-with-tom-ryan-tickets-148090790541. A freewill offering will be taken. For more information, go to Pettisville Man Cave on Facebook.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.