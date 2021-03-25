Stations of the Cross — St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance, and St. Mary Catholic Church, 715 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, are hosting opportunities to pray the Stations of the Cross. Prayer at St. John’s is held Monday’s at 5:30 p.m.; and prayer at St. Mary’s is Fridays at 6 p.m.
Organ dedication recital — Immanuel Lutheran Church, 220 W. Elm St., Deshler, will dedicate its newly-installed organ on Sunday as part of its worship service at 10:15 a.m. In addition, an afternoon concert on the instrument by organist Ryan Mays will be held at 3 p.m. Both worship and the recital will be livestreamed on Immanuel’s Facebook and YouTube pages. For more information, call 419-278-1601, or go to facebook.com/ILCDeshler.
Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a concert featuring the Bluegrass Praise Band Sunday at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served after the concert. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Foot washing & communion — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will offer a foot washing and communion service April 1 at 7 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Good Friday service — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host Sight & Sounds Jesus: The Best Story Ever Told April 2 at 7 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Easter egg hunt — North Creek United Methodist Church, 18564 County Road B-13, Continental, is hosting an Easter egg hunt April 3 at 10 a.m. If it rains that day, the event will be cancelled. For more information, contact Pastor Rick Noggle at 419-594-3411.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting April 4 at 6 p.m. Attendees can bring their prayer requests to the service, or text prayer requests to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
