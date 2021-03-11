Games and sandwiches — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a games and sandwich evening Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

Food pantry — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a food distribution March 20 from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

Baked steak fundraiser — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate, will host a drive-through baked steak fundraiser dinner March 21, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The menu includes: baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and dessert for a freewill donation. All proceeds will benefit St. Peter’s Faith and Family Daycare program. For more information, contact Carol Swihart at 419-264-2811.

Hymn sing — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a hymn sing with Ruth Bennett on the piano March 21 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

Zoom group from home — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a Zoom group on the topic, Anger: Our Master or Our Servant, for nine straight Tuesdays beginning March 23 from 7-8:30 p.m. Participants are asked to sign up ahead of time so books can be ordered from Living Free at pc2paulding.org, or by calling 419-564-8383.

(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments