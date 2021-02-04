Morning Bible study — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a weekly morning Bible study on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, or to make a prayer request, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Zoom and See weekend — Single Catholic woman, ages 19-35, who are trying to discern their call in life, or who are feeling called to give their lives to God, are invited by the Adrian Dominican Sisters of Adrian, Mich., to spend the weekend of Feb. 12-13 with them and with other young Catholic women who are discerning their future. The virtual Zoom and See weekend will include a time for prayer, silence, faith-sharing and fun, as well as the opportunity to learn about the life of a sister and the Dominican life. To register for the event, go to https://tinyurl.com/ADSDiscern. For more information about Zoom and See weekend, contact Sister Tarianne DeYonker at 517-920-1395 or tdeyonker@adriandominicans.org.
Valentine’s Day breakfast — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a Valentine’s Day breakfast Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
