Community Breakfast — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Road will host a community breakfast from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday. A free will donation is appreciated.
‘Into the Breach’ — Renewal of the Heart, in collaboration with the Knights of Columbus Council 1039, will present a pair of one-day men’s retreats on Feb. 26, and March 12, at Postema Business Center, 2014 Baltimore St., Defiance. The one-day retreats are based on the book, “Into the Breach, An Apostolic Exhortation to Men,” which tells men they are made for greatness, challenges them to achieve it by founding their lives on God, and pursuing heroic virtue. Each retreat includes: continental breakfast, lunch, and food and fellowship at the end of each session. The cost of $25 covers both sessions (whatever someone can afford will also be accepted). Topics covered on Feb. 26 will include: masculinity/brotherhood/leadership, and will feature Proverbs 27:17, “As iron sharpens iron, so one man must sharpen another.” Topics covered on March 12 will include: fatherhood & family/spiritual warfare & life/prayer, and will feature Romans 12:12, “Rejoice in hope, endure affliction, persevere in prayer.” The retreats are an ecumenical effort to bring men together to share in the love of Christ, brotherhood, and to meet men where they are on their spiritual journey. For more information, or to RSVP for the retreats, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975; Martin Nezick at 419-782-3418; or Mike Boff at 419-782-2405.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above church events listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: dvanscoder@crescent-news.com. The deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.