In concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host the Harvest Time Gospel Singers in concert Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Open house — St. Peter Lutheran Church, K980 County Road 17, Napoleon (Florida), will host its spring preschool open house Tuesday 2 from 4:30-6:30 p.m., by appointment. Children ages 3-5 and their parents are invited to attend. For more information, or to make an appointment, contact director/teacher Brittany Morgan at 419-806-6067 or send an email to stpeterpreschool123@gmail.com.
Open house — Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS), 1745 S. Clinton St. Defiance, is hosting a pre-kindergarten, Young 5’s and kindergarten open house March 7 from 10-11 a.m. After a brief introduction to HCCS, families who attend will have an opportunity to tour the school, meet one-on-one with teachers and receive an enrollment application. Each prospective student will receive authentic Knight armor (the school’s nickname is the Knights). Participants are asked to register in advance by calling 419-784-2021. To ensure COVID safety measures, attendance is limited to prospective student(s), and two accompanying adults per family. For anyone who is unable to attend during open house, private tours of Holy Cross Catholic School are available by appointment.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
