Fish & chicken fry — There will be an all-you-can-eat fish & chicken fry from 4-7 p.m. Sunday in the St. Barbara Parish Center, 160 Main St., Cloverdale. Carry-outs will be available. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held March 6.
Presentation on Ghana — Zion Lutheran Church, 20-141 County Road X, Ridgeville Corners invites the public to attend a presentation given by Rev. Dr. Carl Rockrohr on his trip to Ghana last August. Dr. Rockrohr travelled to Ghana to assist teaching in two seminars for the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Ghana’s pastors and othter church workers and to participate in the installation of the re-elected ELCG President Donkah. Dr. Rockrohr has worked with the Lutheran church in Ghana since 1992 and his presentation will include insights on the development of Lutheranism and Christianity in Ghana. The presentation will start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
‘Into the Breach’ — Renewal of the Heart, in collaboration with the Knights of Columbus Council 1039, will present a pair of one-day men’s retreats on Saturday and March 12, at Postema Business Center, 2014 Baltimore St., Defiance. The one-day retreats are based on the book, “Into the Breach, An Apostolic Exhortation to Men,” which tells men they are made for greatness, challenges them to achieve it by founding their lives on God, and pursuing heroic virtue. Each retreat includes: continental breakfast, lunch, and food and fellowship at the end of each session. The cost of $25 covers both sessions (whatever someone can afford will also be accepted). Topics covered on Feb. 26 will include: masculinity/brotherhood/leadership, and will feature Proverbs 27:17, “As iron sharpens iron, so one man must sharpen another.” Topics covered on March 12 will include: fatherhood & family/spiritual warfare & life/prayer, and will feature Romans 12:12, “Rejoice in hope, endure affliction, persevere in prayer.” The retreats are an ecumenical effort to bring men together to share in the love of Christ, brotherhood, and to meet men where they are on their spiritual journey. For more information, or to RSVP for the retreats, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975; Martin Nezick at 419-782-3418; or Mike Boff at 419-782-2405.
Concert planned — The Auglaize Chapel Church of God, 7972 Ohio 66, Oakwood, will host a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, featuring performer Jonathan White. He is a well-known Christian artist and was well received at a 2018 concert hosted by Auglaize Chapel.
Lenten Lunch series — The Paulding Ministerial Association invites the community to the 2022 Lenten Lunch series. Beginning on Ash Wednesday (March 2) and continuing each Wednesday through April 6, lunch and a brief time of worship will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Caroline St., Paulding. Each gathering begins promptly at noon and ends before 1 p.m. so that participants can easily attend during a lunch hour break. A freewill offering is accepted to support the work of the Ministerial Association.
Preschool open house — St. Peter Lutheran Church (Florida), K980 County Road 17D, Napoleon, will hold its spring open house from 5-6:30 p.m. on March 8. Children ages 3-5 and their parents are invited to attend. For more information, call Stephanie Arce, director/teacher at 419-762-5075 or stpeterpreschool123@gmail.com.
