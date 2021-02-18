Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a food distribution Saturday from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

Movie night — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a viewing of AFA’s “Courageous Living in Turbulent Times,” Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

Drive-through food pantry — A drive-through food pantry will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 715 Jefferson Ave., on Feb. 27 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The event is sponsored by Defiance College and an outreach of the food pantry. For more information, call 419-782-2776.

In concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host the Harvest Time Gospel Singers in concert Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

Open house — St. Peter Lutheran Church, K980 County Road 17, Napoleon (Florida), will host its spring preschool open house March 2 from 4:30-6:30 p.m., by appointment. Children ages 3-5 and their parents are invited to attend. For more information, or to make an appointment, contact director/teacher Brittany Morgan at 419-806-6067 or send an email to stpeterpreschool123@gmail.com.

