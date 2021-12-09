Breaking Free — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, hosts a Breaking Free group on Wednesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

Preschool cookie walk — The annual St. Peter preschool cookie walk will be held Dec. 18 from 8:30-10 a.m. in the preschool room at St. Peter Lutheran Church, K980 County Road 17D, Napoleon (Florida). The event will be a drive-thru, with boxes of pre-packed, homemade Christmas cookies, brownies, puppy chow and/or fudge. New this year is cookie kits, and attendees can expect a visit from Santa. Proceeds will benefit the preschool. For more information, call 419-966-3263.

Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, will host food pantry hours Dec. 18 from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

Glory Way Quartet — First Baptist Church, 448 S. Keyser St., Holgate, will host the Glory Way Quartet in concert Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. The group was founded in Mansfield by Justin Crank, who was raised on gospel music. What started as friends singing around town, blossomed into a full-time ministry. The group travels 60,000 miles per year, sharing the gospel in song in person, and on Christian radio. Tickets are not required, but a love offering will be taken. For more information, call 419-264-7035 or 419-264-0005.

Cookie bake — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, will host a cookie bake Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

Service of Light — St. John United Church of Christ, will host a Service of Light, Blue Christmas service Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. This service is for anyone who has lost a loved one, is undergoing a major life change, facing particular challenging times in your life, or just not feeling festive or merry. This reflective service offers quiet music, meditative prayer, a meaningful scripture reading and a brief message. The service will include a sacred time and space for lighting a votive candle in memory of a loved one, or as a token of prayer for peace and healing. For more information, call 419-782-4176.

(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above church events listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. The deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)

