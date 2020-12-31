Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, or to make a prayer request, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Hymn sing — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a hymn sing Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
