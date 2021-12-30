Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, hosts prayer meetings at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Bring or text your prayer requests to 419-564-8383.

Living Free group — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, Living Free group covering Anger: Master or Servant at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in January at the church.

Viewing program — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, will show The Chosen on Sundays at 6 p.m. beginning Sunday.

Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, will host food pantry hours Jan. 15 from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above church events listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. The deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments