Breaking Free — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, hosts a Breaking Free group on Wednesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring prayer requests, or text prayer requests to 419-564-8383.
Drive-through Nativity — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 16976 County Road Q1, Napoleon, will host a drive-through live Nativity Dec. 12 from 6-7 p.m. The youth of the church have recorded a program that will be played on an FM radio station to be announced at the entrance of the parking lot. There will be more than 65 youth, and several live animals, participating in seven different scenes from the story of the birth of Jesus. The story will include Christmas songs, as well as live caroling. A freewill donation will be taken, with proceeds benefiting Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio Food Pantry. For more information, call 419-758-3522.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
