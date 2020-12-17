Drive-through Nativity — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 16976 County Road Q1, Napoleon, will host a drive-through live Nativity Dec. 24 from 7-8 p.m. Attendees are asked to enter the back parking lot from County Road Q1. The youth of the church have recorded a service that will be played on an FM radio station to be announced at the entrance of the parking lot. There will be more than 50 youth participating in different scenes from the story of the birth of Jesus. In the event of bad weather, a cancellation notice will be posted on the church’s Facebook page and the event will be rescheduled for Dec. 27 at the same time, weather permitting. For more information, call 419-758-3522.
Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host Bluegrass Praise Band in concert Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Diocesan-wide study — Beginning in January, Bishop Thomas of the Diocese of Toledo invites the faithful across the diocese to join in “The Search” from FORMED. This is an innovative video series that tackles the key questions of every heart. In seven episodes, Chris Stefanick and experts from multiple fields of science, medicine, psychology, art, and religion will examine our place in the larger story of existence. “The Search” is meant to be watched and discussed in small groups. Anyone intersted can contact St. John Catholic Church at 419-782-7121, if interested in being in a group, in-person or available to watch via Zoom.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
