Donuts — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, will host a donut drive-through Saturday beginning at 7 a.m., while supplies last. The cost is $4 for an “Ayersville dozen,” (15 donuts) and this month’s flavors are plain, sugar, cinnamon and apple. Proceeds from the sale of the donuts benefit LifeWise Academy. For more information, call 419-395-1742.
Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, will host food pantry hours Saturday from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Christmas program — Temple of Praise Assembly of God, 505 Elbert St., Defiance, will host a Christmas program Sunday at 10 a.m. Attendees will receive food items and gifts. For more information, call 419-784-6386.
Glory Way Quartet — First Baptist Church, 448 S. Keyser St., Holgate, will host the Glory Way Quartet in concert Sunday at 6 p.m. The group was founded in Mansfield by Justin Crank, who was raised on gospel music. What started as friends singing around town, blossomed into a full-time ministry. The group travels 60,000 miles per year, sharing the gospel in song in person, and on Christian radio. Tickets are not required, but a love offering will be taken. For more information, call 419-264-7035 or 419-264-0005.
Cookie bake — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, will host a cookie bake Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Blue Christmas — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 671 Clinton St., Defiance will host its annual Blue Christmas service Sunday at 6 p.m. for area residents of all denominations. The service is intended to bring healing and hope to people who have suffered the loss of a loved one, job loss, divorce, are sad or lonely, or have a difficult time finding joy in the Christmas season. For more information, call 419-782-5771.
Service of Light — St. John United Church of Christ, will host a Service of Light, Blue Christmas service Tuesday at 7 p.m. This service is for anyone who has lost a loved one, is undergoing a major life change, facing particular challenging times in your life, or just not feeling festive or merry. This reflective service offers quiet music, meditative prayer, a meaningful scripture reading and a brief message. The service will include a sacred time and space for lighting a votive candle in memory of a loved one, or as a token of prayer for peace and healing. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, will host a concert featuring the Bluegrass Praise Band Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above church events listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. The deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.