Food pantry open — Temple of Praise Church, 505 Elbert St., Defiance, will open its food pantry on Dec. 17 from 4-5:30 p.m., or until supplies run out.

Pastor Laguna reports that the pantry will have fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and other items for the Christmas season.

(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)

Load comments