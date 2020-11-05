Christmas drive — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 671 Clinton St., Defiance, and Defiance community youth, will host a Christmas drive throughout November to provide Christmas gifts to students in need at the Independence Education Center. Cash/check donations can be dropped off at the church. For more information, call 419-782-5771.
In-person worship suspended — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 671 Clinton St., Defiance, announced Friday that in-person worship has been suspended and will be held online only, due to Defiance County moving to Level 3 on the COVID-19 Ohio Public Health Advisory system. In-person worship will be suspended, due to church policy, until Defiance County moves back to Level 2 or lower. For more information, call 419-782-5771.
Man Up men’s conference — Pettisville Man Cave Ministries will host a Man Up men’s conference on restoring Biblical manhood featuring Nikita Koloff, Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Pettisville Missionary Church, 19055 County Road D, Pettisville. Koloff, known as the “Russian Nightmare,” is a former World Championship Wrestling champion and a born-again Christian who went on to start Koloff for Christ Ministries. Koloff has traveled to all 50 states and many countries around the world, to evangelize and share about his personal relationship with Christ. The cost to attend is $20 and lunch is included. Tickets are available at EventBrite.com. For more information, send an email to mancaveministries419@gmail.com.
Campfire — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a campfire Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Food box distribution — A Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank food box distribution will be held at Temple of Praise Assembly of God, 505 Elbert St., Defiance, Nov. 19 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pre-registration and an ID are required. This event is a drive-up, non-contact distribution, with food loaded into the trunk of cars by volunteers and members of the Ohio National Guard. Registration is open Nov. 9-18 at toledofoodbank.org or by calling 419-242-5000, ext. 204.
Operation Christmas Child — First Baptist Church, 1399 S. Jefferson Ave., Defiance, is once again a drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. Boxes are available by calling Sam Conley at 740-360-5325. Collection times for the boxes at First Baptist Church are as follows: Nov. 16-18 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Nov. 19-20 from 3-6 p.m.; Nov. 21 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Nov. 22 from noon-3 p.m.; and Nov. 23 from 10 a.m.-noon. Local volunteers will pack and transport shoeboxes to the next stop on their journey to a child in need. The shoeboxes are filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. Items that should not be sent include: candy, toothpaste, glass items, war-related materials, liquids or medications. Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind. For more information, call First Baptist Church at 419-784-4746. To find other area collection centers, visit samaritanspurse.org.
Happy Endings, New Beginnings — Robert Rogers, a worship leader, pianist, songwriter and author of “Into the Deep,” will speak Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 841 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. Rogers’ challenge to “Live a Life of No Regrets” resonates with men, women and children of all ages. His compelling message has impacted lives, transformed congregations and inspired people to draw closer to God. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks are required to attend. For more information, call 419-335-7446.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
