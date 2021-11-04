Community breakfast — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, will host its community breakfast Saturday from 7:30-10:30 a.m. The breakfast is held the first Saturday of each month, and freewill donations are appreciated. For more information, call 419-395-1742.
Great Giveaway — Defiance Christian Church, 955 Standley Road, will host its annual Great Giveaway Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon. The event is a free garage sale for anyone in need of gently used clothing or items. For more information, call 419-782-5786.
Fall Meal — The Hearts and Hands Ladies Aide of Farmer United Methodist Church, 09926 Ohio 249, Hicksville (Farmer), will host a drive-thru Fall Meal Saturday from 4-6:30 p.m. The menu includes: barbecue pork sandwiches, creamy chicken sandwiches, baked beans, green beans, homemade macaroni and cheese and desserts. The mean is available for a freewill donation. In addition, the church will raffle a silhouette nativity scene and a soldier. Tickets are one for $5, or three for $10. For more information, call 419-769-6235.
Homecoming Sunday — Bible Baptist Church, 200 N. Cleveland St., Grover Hill, will host Homecoming Sunday on Sunday at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Evangelist Larry Bell of Pontiac, Mich. There will be a meal following morning service, following by an afternoon service at 2 p.m. For more information, call 419-587-4021.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring prayer requests, or text prayer requests to, 419-564-8383.
Chicken Pie Supper — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 129 E. Elm St., Wauseon, will host its 141st annual Chicken Pie Supper Wednesday as a drive-thru event starting at 4:30 p.m., until sold out. The event will take place in the parking lot north of the fellowship hall. The menu includes homemade chicken pie, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, cranberry salad and homemade dessert pies. For more information, call 419-335-4557.
Baked steak supper — McClure United Methodist Church, 430 East St., will host its final drive-thru baked steak supper of the fall Nov. 12 from 4:30-6 p.m. The menu includes: baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, Harvard beets, green beans, corn, rolls, and a variety of pies and cakes. The meal is available for a freewill offering. The church anticipates a return to the traditional sit down meal next year. “We want to thank everyone for their generous support of these suppers, especially through this pandemic season,” said Pastor Chuck Case. “This season has presented a challenge of finding enough of everything, and God has provided again. We have changed the serving time slightly so we can serve more folks before dark.” For more information, call 419-748-8505 or follow the church on Facebook at facebook.com/mcclureum.
Game night — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a game night Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
