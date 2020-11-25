Perpetual Adoration — St. Isadore Catholic Church, 06351 Ohio 15, Defiance will host adoration of the Blessed Sacrament Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to Thursdays at 7 p.m. Deacon Scott Graham will host Benediction Thursdays at 6:45 p.m. Anyone interested in spending an hour with Jesus, or would like to know more about the Perpetual Adoration, can contact Steve at 419-439-1429, or steve.marie@roadrunner.com.
Seeking donations — The Catholic food pantry located at St. Mary Catholic Church, 715 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, is seeking donations to fill Christmas bags that will be given out to families during December. Grocery lists of needed items are located at the entrances of the church, while donations can be dropped off at the St. Mary Parish Ministry Center. In addition to food, hygiene and toiletry items also will be given. Food items needed include: mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing mix, canned meats, jello, pudding, cake mixes and frosting, holiday cookies and candy and miscellaneous items like jelly, olives, gravy, broth, pickles, etc. Toiletries include shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, bath and face soaps, shower gels, razors, shaving cream, lotions, deodorant, lip gloss, hand sanitizer and miscellaneous. For more information, call 419-782-2776.
GloryWay Quartet — Faith Baptist Church, 14102 Ohio 111, will host GloryWay Quartet in concert during its annual Christmas season celebration Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.) GloryWay Quartet was founded in 2002 by lead singer Justin Crank of Mansfield. In 2018, the group signed with Capitol Artists. Traveling nearly 65,000 miles annually, the group is no stranger to nationwide radio, with popular releases such as “Trading a Cross for a Crown” and “He Took It Away.” In 2017 and 2018, the group was nominated for SGN Scoops Diamond Awards “Sunrise Quartet of the Year” and in 2018, won the award. In addition, the group was the showcase winner of the 2016 American Gospel Celebration hosted by Pastor John Hagee, and has shared the stage with many of the top names in Gospel music. GloryWay consists of Crank, tenor Brian Langley, baritone John Cole and bass, Justin Sayger. A freewill offering will be taken, and refreshments and desserts will be served following the concert. For more information, call 616-813-5946.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
