Concert cancelled — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., has announced the concert featuring Living Water Band slated for Sunday at 6 p.m., has been cancelled. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Perpetual Adoration — St. Isadore Catholic Church, 06351 Ohio 15, Defiance will host adoration of the Blessed Sacrament Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to Thursdays at 7 p.m.. Deacon Scott Graham will host Benediction Thursdays at 6:45 p.m. Anyone interested in spending an hour with Jesus, or would like to know more about the Perpetual Adoration, can contact Steve at 419-439-1429, or steve.marie@roadrunner.com.
Seeking donations — The Catholic food pantry located at St. Mary Catholic Church, 715 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, is seeking donations to fill Christmas bags that will be given out to families during the month of December. Grocery lists of needed items are located at the entrances of the church, while donations can be dropped off at the St. Mary Parish Ministry Center. In addition to food, hygiene and toiletry items will also be given. Food items needed include: mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing mix, canned meats, jello, pudding, cake mixes and frosting, holiday cookies and candy and miscellaneous items like jelly, olives, gravy, broth, pickles, etc. Toiletries include shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, bath and face soaps, shower gels, razors, shaving cream, lotions, deodorant, lip gloss, hand sanitizer and miscellaneous. For more information, call 419-782-2776.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
