Baked steak supper — McClure United Methodist Church, 430 East St., will host its final drive-thru baked steak supper of the fall today from 4:30-6 p.m. The menu includes: baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, Harvard beets, green beans, corn, rolls, and a variety of pies and cakes. The meal is available for a freewill offering. The church anticipates a return to the traditional sit down meal next year. “We want to thank everyone for their generous support of these suppers, especially through this pandemic season,” said Pastor Chuck Case. “This season has presented a challenge of finding enough of everything, and God has provided again. We have changed the serving time slightly so we can serve more folks before dark.” For more information, call 419-748-8505 or follow the church on Facebook at facebook.com/mcclureum.
Christmas shopping day — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 16976 County Road Q1, Napoleon, will host a Christmas shopping day Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be vendors, craft tables, a bake sale, a soup and sandwich luncheon, raffles, door prizes and more. For more information, call 419-758-3522.
Game night — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a game night Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Donuts — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, will host a donut drive-through Nov. 20 beginning at 7 a.m., while supplies last. The cost is $4 for an “Ayersville dozen,” (15 donuts) with the featured donut this month, pumpkin spice. In addition there will be cinnamon, sugar, and plain donuts. Donuts are available the third Saturday of each month as a drive-through under the carport. For more information, or to pre-order donuts, call 419-395-1742.
Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host food pantry hours Nov. 20 from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Thanksgiving meal — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a Thanksgiving meal Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.