In-person worship suspended — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 671 Clinton St., Defiance, announced Friday that in-person worship has been suspended and will be held online only, due to Defiance County moving to Level 3 on the COVID-19 Ohio Public Health Advisory system. In-person worship will be suspended, due to church policy, until Defiance County moves back to Level 2 or lower. For more information, call 419-782-5771.
Campfire — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a campfire Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Food box distribution — A Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank food box distribution will be held at Temple of Praise Assembly of God, 505 Elbert St., Defiance, Nov. 19 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pre-registration and an ID are required. This event is a drive-up, non-contact distribution, with food loaded into the trunk of cars by volunteers and members of the Ohio National Guard. Registration is open through Nov. 18 at toledofoodbank.org or by calling 419-242-5000, ext. 204.
Operation Christmas Child — First Baptist Church, 1399 S. Jefferson Ave., Defiance, is once again a drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. Boxes are available by calling Sam Conley at 740-360-5325. Collection times for the boxes at First Baptist Church are as follows: Monday-Wednesday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Nov. 19-20 from 3-6 p.m.; Nov. 21 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Nov. 22 from noon-3 p.m.; and Nov. 23 from 10 a.m.-noon. Local volunteers will pack and transport shoeboxes to the next stop on their journey to a child in need. The shoeboxes are filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. Items that should not be sent include: candy, toothpaste, glass items, war-related materials, liquids or medications. Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind. For more information, call First Baptist Church at 419-784-4746. To find other area collection centers, visit samaritanspurse.org.
Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host Living Water Band in concert Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
