Rummage sale — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, Ayersville, will host a freewill-donation rummage sale Saturday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call 419-395-1742 or go to ayersvillechurch.com.
Rosary Rally — The 12th annual Rosary Rally will be held outside the Defiance County Courthouse, 221 Clinton St., Saturday beginning at noon. The event, sponsored by America Needs Fatima, will be one of 22,000 rallies that will take place across the United States that day. For more information, call 419-784-9125.
Celebrating 55 years — The members of St. Luke Lutheran Church, 01588 Ohio 108, Wauseon, will recognize Paulajean Drewes on Sunday for 55 years for serving as church organist. The public is welcome to attend the service, which begins at 10 a.m. For more information, call 419-335-9170.
Campfire breakfast — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a campfire breakfast Sunday at 6 p.m. The event will include food and outdoor singing around the campfire. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Franzese to speak — Pettisville Man Cave Ministries will host former New York mobster and caporegime of the Colombo crime family, Michael Franzese via livestream on the ministry’s YouTube channel Wednesday at 7 p.m. While in prison in 1991, Franzese became a born-again Christian after he was given a Bible by a prison guard. He was ultimately released Nov. 7, 1994, retiring from the mob in 1995 by moving to California with his wife and children. The relocation was also a result of receiving multiple death threats and contracts on his life, including one approved by his father, former mob underboss John Franzese. Since his release in 1994, Franzese has publicly denounced the life of organized crime, and became a motivational speaker for youth at schools, and other venues. He also frequently speaks at Christian conferences and churches. Franzese’s talk also will be available after the live airing on the ministry’s YouTube channel, Pettisville Man Cave. For more information, call 419-591-8805.
Quartet in concert — The Glory Way Quartet will be performing at 7 p.m. Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church, 08525 Ohio 66, Defiance. The concert is free and open to the public, however a “love offering” will be taken to help defray the quarter’s travel expenses.
Food pantry — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a food giveaway Oct. 17 from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Wood to speak — Pettisville Man Cave Ministries will host former North Carolina basketball standout and NBA player, Al Wood via livestream on the ministry’s YouTube channel Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. Wood was the Georgia Player of the Year as a high school senior, before going on to play for the legendary Dean Smith at North Carolina. He was a member of the 1980 U.S. Men’s Olympic Basketball team, and played for a national championship with the Tar Heels in 1981, finishing as national runners-up to Indiana. He went on to play in the NBA for the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, SanDiego Clippers and Seattle Supersonics. Wood, now an ordained minister, has overcome alcohol addiction and he travels around the country as a motivational speaker and evangelist. Wood’s talk also will be available after the live airing on the ministry’s YouTube channel, Pettisville Man Cave. For more information, call 419-591-8805.
