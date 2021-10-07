Food pantry open — St. John Lutheran Church and Christian Day School, 655 Wayne Ave., Defiance, has announced that it has found a manager to oversee its food pantry. The pantry will return to regular hours on Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, call 419-782-5766.
Baked steak supper — McClure United Methodist Church, 430 S. East St., will host a baked steak Friday from 5-7 p.m. The menu includes: baked steak, mashed potato and gravy, Harvard beets, green beans, corn, salad, rolls, beverages and a variety of pies and cakes. The meal is available for a freewill offering, and this month it is carryout only. For more information, call 419-748-8505.
Commitment — Paulding Church of Christ, 345 Klinger Road, will host a three-day meeting on commitment, led by John Polk II of Oneida, Tenn., Friday-Sunday. The event will be held on Friday and Saturday at the church at 7 p.m., and on Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. For more information, call 440-319-5886.
Parish festival — Immaculate Conception Parish, 211 Church St., Ottoville, is hosting its annual parish festival on Sunday. The event will feature carryout chicken and beef dinners, with all the trimmings and homemade desserts, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Drive-thru pickup and dine-in meals will be served, with presale tickets available. There will be a lunch stand featuring homemade noodle soup, sandwiches including brats and fries, from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. A baked goods booth opens at 9 a.m. There will be a raffle booth, pop toss, fish pond, giant games, face painting, a balloon artist, sand art, a children’s tractor pull, a corn hole tournament and a can jam tournament. For the adults, there will be Triple Crown horse racing, a money wheel, Euchre tournament and Bingo for all ages from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. A Big Ticket drawing featuring a $1,000 first prize and other cash prizes will be available, with the drawing slated for 6:30 p.m. The parish historical museum will be open for visitors from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. For more information, call 419-453-3513.
Campfire, food and fellowship — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host three campfires featuring food and fellowship on Sunday, on Oct. 10 and Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to, 419-564-8383.
Barbecue chicken dinner — St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance, is taking pre-orders for its 1/2 barbecue chicken dinner during its annual Fest-for-All on Oct. 24 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 111 Elliott Road, Defiance. Pre-orders must be received by Oct. 12 for the dinners, which are $10 each. The menu includes: chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, dinner roll and a cookie. Ticket holders are welcome to dine-in during Fest-for-All on Oct. 24, or pick up dinners at the back of the K of C Hall Oct. 24 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The chicken dinners are sponsored by Postema Insurance & Investments, Arps Dairy, Kissner’s Restaurant, Batt & Stevens Body Shop, Jacob’s Meats and Schaffer Funeral Home. For more information, or to order dinners, call 419-782-7121, or stop by the church office on Jackson Street to pick up an order form.
Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host food pantry hours Oct. 16 from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to, 419-564-8383.
Hurtig to speak — Sherwood United Methodist Church, 512 N. Harrison St, will host guest speaker Brad Hurtig Oct. 17 during 9 a.m. worship service. Hurtig, who lost both his hands and portions of arms while in high school, now travels the country as a motivational speaker to children and adults. By using his experience to encourage and motivate others, he is a witness to God’s intervention in his life. For more information, call 419-899-2492.
Baked steak fundraiser — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate, will host a drive-through baked steak fundraiser dinner Oct. 17, at 11:30 a.m. The menu includes: baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and dessert, and will be offered for a freewill donation. All proceeds will benefit St. Peter’s Faith and Family Daycare program. For more information, contact Carol Swihart at 419-264-2811.
