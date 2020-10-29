Movies & prayer weekend — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a weekend of “Movies & prayer for our country,” featuring the movies “Obama’s America” Saturday at 4 p.m., “Hillary’s America” Saturday at 6 p.m. and “Trump’s Card” Sunday at 6 p.m. All three movies are by Dinesh D’Souza. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Man Up men’s conference — Pettisville Man Cave Ministries will host a Man Up men’s conference on restoring Biblical manhood featuring Nikita Koloff, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Pettisville Missionary Church, 19055 County Road D, Pettisville. Koloff, known as the “Russian Nightmare,” is a former World Championship Wrestling champion and a born-again Christian who went on to start Koloff for Christ Ministries. Koloff has traveled to all 50 states and many countries around the world, to evangelize and share about his personal relationship with Christ. The cost to attend is $20 and lunch is included. Tickets are available at EventBrite.com. For more information, send an email to mancaveministries419@gmail.com.
Christmas drive — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 671 Clinton St., Defiance, and Defiance community youth, will host a Christmas drive throughout November to provide Christmas gifts to students in need at the Independence Education Center. Cash/check donations can be dropped off at the church. For more information, call 419-782-5771.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.