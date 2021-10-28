Trunk-or-Treat — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat Saturday from 3-4 p.m. If it rains the day of the event, it will be held inside the church. For more information, call 419-542-6269.
German Supper cancelled — Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 301 Carter Road, Defiance, has announced its annual German Supper scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled. For more information, call 419-782-6688.
Campfire, food and fellowship — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a campfire featuring food and fellowship Sunday, at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to, 419-564-8383.
Trunk-or-Treat — McClure United Methodist Church, 430 East St., will host a Trunk-or-Treat during McClure Village Trick-or-Treat hours Sunday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Anyone interested in decorating their car, SUV or truck bed and pass out treats is welcome. “The weather is predicted to be great, and we expect at least 100 kids in costume to come by (the church),” said Pastor Chuck Case. “It is a great way to enjoy the fun, especially for those who don’t get many ringing their doorbell.” For more information, call 419-748-8505, or go to facebook.com/mcclureum.
Trunk-or-Treat — St. Peter Lutheran Church, K980, County Road 17D, Napoleon (Florida), will host a Trunk-or-Treat event Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m The event will include: a decorated trunk contest, a special fire truck, apple games and cider, cookies, fun games, a picture booth and lots of goodies. If it rains the day of the event, it will still take place but be set up differently. For more information, call 419-762-5075.
Community breakfast — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, will host its community breakfast Nov. 6 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. The breakfast is held the first Saturday of each month, and freewill donations are appreciated. For more information, call 419-395-1742.
Great Giveaway — Defiance Christian Church, 955 Standley Road, will host its annual Great Giveaway Nov. 6 from 10 a.m.-noon. The event is a free garage sale for anyone in need of gently used clothing or items. For more information, call 419-782-5786.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
