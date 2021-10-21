Memorial Mass — Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 189 N. Church St., Ottoville, will host its third annual St. Catherine’s Embrace Memorial Mass, for families who have lost a child through miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death, Sunday at 1:30 p.m. All are welcome whether the loss was recent or years ago, and this Mass will fulfill the regular Sunday obligation. To learn more about the service, or St. Catherine’s Embrace, call or text Mary Beth Weisenburger at 419-980-8065; Ruth Gerding at 567-204-1275; or Jill Streicher at 419-796-0637.
Trunk-or-Treat — Defiance Christian Church, 955 Standley Road, will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday from 5-6:30 p.m. The event will feature candy and live music, with hot dogs available to the first 500 guests. For more information, call 419-782-5786.
Christian concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host the Morse Family Gospel Singers on Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to, 419-564-8383.
Trunk-or-Treat — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat Oct. 30 from 3-4 p.m. If it rains the day of the event, it will be held inside the church. For more information, call 419-542-6269.
German Supper — Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 301 Carter Road, Defiance, will host its annual German Supper Oct. 30 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. (prior to the Halloween parade). The menu will include: brats and sauerkraut, and authentic German recipes made by church members. Carry-outs are available, and all freewill donations will be donated to the House of Ruth and The Filling Home of Mercy. For more information, call 419-782-6688.
Campfire, food and fellowship — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a campfire featuring food and fellowship Oct. 31, at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to, 419-564-8383.
Trunk-or-Treat — St. Peter Lutheran Church, K980, County Road 17D, Napoleon (Florida), will host a Trunk-or-Treat event Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m The event will include: a decorated trunk contest, a special fire truck, apple games and cider, cookies, fun games, a picture booth and lots of goodies. If it rains the day of the event, it will still take place but be set up differently. For more information, call 419-762-5075.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.