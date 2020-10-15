Food pantry — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a food giveaway Saturday from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Wood to speak — Pettisville Man Cave Ministries will host former North Carolina basketball standout and NBA player, Al Wood via livestream on the ministry’s YouTube channel Wednesday at 7 p.m. Wood was the Georgia Player of the Year as a high school senior, before going on to play for the legendary Dean Smith at North Carolina. He was a member of the 1980 U.S. Men’s Olympic Basketball team, and played for a national championship with the Tar Heels in 1981, finishing as national runners-up to Indiana. He went on to play in the NBA for the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, San Diego Clippers and Seattle Supersonics. Wood, now an ordained minister, has overcome alcohol addiction and now travels around the country as a motivational speaker and evangelist. Wood’s talk also will be available after the live airing on the ministry’s YouTube channel, Pettisville Man Cave. For more information, call 419-591-8805.
School supply drive — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 671 Clinton St., Defiance, will host a drive-through school supply drive to benefit the Independence Education Center on Oct. 25 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Items needed include: wipes, paper towels, Ziploc bags (quarter or gallon size), disposable masks and general cleaning supplies. A wish-list item for donation includes over-the-ear headphones. For more information, call 419-782-5771.
Baked steak fundraiser — A baked steak fundraiser dinner will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate, Oct. 25 beginning at 11:30 a.m. The dinners will be available for by carryout only, and the menu includes: baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and dessert, for a freewill offering. Proceeds will benefit the St. Peter’s Faith and Family Daycare playground. For more information, call 419-264-2811.
Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a concert featuring Jacob’s Well Band of Fort Wayne on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
John and Koloff to speak — Pettisville Man Cave Ministries will host motivational speaker and World Trade Center terrorist attack survivor Sujo John, and retired professional wrestler Nikita Koloff, via livestream on the ministry’s YouTube channel Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. John was working on the 81st floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, the day of the terrorist attacks. Raised in a Christian home in Calcutta, India, John is also a humanitarian who has taken his message of resilience and hope to millions around the world. He is also the founder of YouCanFreeUs, an international human rights organization that is fighting modern slavery around the world. Koloff, known as the “Russian Nightmare,” is a former World Championship Wrestling and a born-again Christian who went on to start Koloff for Christ Ministries, where he’s traveled to all 50 states and to many countries around the world, to evangelize and share about his personal relationship with Christ. John’s and Koloff’s talk also will be available after the live airing on the ministry’s YouTube channel, Pettisville Man Cave. For more information, call 419-591-8805.
Shafer to speak — Todd Shafer, chief of the Defiance Police Department, will be the guest speaker at the Mother Teresa Respect for Life event Oct. 27 at 7:15 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. Shafer attends St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance, where he is an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. He and his wife, Shelly, have two sons, Tyler and Brandon. Shafer will speak about how his faith has affected him during his career, and how it shapes how he helps others in his work. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be held prior to the event at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 419-782-7778.
Election Day dinner — St. John Lutheran Church, 655 Wayne Ave., Defiance, is hosting an Election Day drive-through dinner on Nov. 3 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The adult meal is $10 and includes: pulled pork, baked potato, coleslaw, brownies, with sauerkraut available upon request. The kids meal is $5 and includes: a hot dog, potato chips, cookie and a drink. Tickets for the meals are available until Oct. 26, and can be purchased by calling the church office at 419-782-5766. Checks can be written to: St. John Lutheran Church. Proceeds from the meal will support local children through the Shop With a Cop program. The meal is sponsored by the Tuesdays at 10 Bible study, with the food prepared by Jacob’s Meats of Defiance. For more information, call 419-782-5766.
