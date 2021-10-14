Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host food pantry hours Saturday from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to, 419-564-8383.
Campfire, food and fellowship — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host campfires featuring food and fellowship on Sunday, and Oct. 31, at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to, 419-564-8383.
Hurtig to speak — Sherwood United Methodist Church, 512 N. Harrison St, will host guest speaker Brad Hurtig Sunday during 9 a.m. worship service. Hurtig, who lost both his hands and portions of arms while in high school, now travels the country as a motivational speaker to speak to children and adults. By using his experience to encourage and motivate others, he is a witness to God’s intervention in his life. For more information, call 419-899-2492.
Baked steak fundraiser — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate, will host a drive-through baked steak fundraiser dinner Sunday at 11:30 a.m. The menu includes: baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and dessert, and will be offered for a freewill donation. All proceeds will benefit St. Peter’s Faith and Family Daycare program. For more information, contact Carol Swihart at 419-264-2811.
Fest-For-All — St. John Catholic Church in Defiance will host its annual Fest-For-All Oct. 24 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus hall, 111 Elliott Road, Defiance. The event will include: Fr. David's mini reverse raffle at 1 p.m., with a top prize of $1,000; the free music bingo game, "Singo" from 2-4 p.m.; and a big money raffle at 4 p.m., with a top prize of $1,000. All-day events include: free outdoor "Pumpkin Chuck 'in"; free kids activities; and 50/50 drawings. Food items include: hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and ice cream. For more information, call 419-782-7121.
Memorial Mass — Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 189 N. Church St., Ottoville, will host its third annual St. Catherine's Embrace Memorial Mass, for families who have lost a child through miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death, Oct. 24 at 1:30 p.m. All are welcome whether the loss was recent or years ago, and this Mass will fulfill the regular Sunday obligation. To learn more about the service, or St. Catherine's Embrace, call or text Mary Beth Weisenburger at 419-980-8065; Ruth Gerding at 567-204-1275; or Jill Streicher at 419-796-0637.
Christian concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host the Morse Family Gospel Singers Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to, 419-564-8383.
Pham to speak — Victor Pham, owner of VIP Nails in Defiance, and his wife, Mylinh, will be the guest speakers at the Mother Teresa Respect for Life event at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. The couple will share about Mylinh's health struggles, that include two ruptured aneurysms, a third aneurysm that needed surgery, and her suffering a stroke. Victor will share about walking from Defiance to Ann Arbor, Mich., where Mylihn was in the hospital. There will be Mass prior to the event beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 419-782-7778.
October Feast — St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance, will host an October Feast drive-thru event Oct. 26 from 5-7 p.m. There will be two different meals to choose from, one featuring chicken and noodles, and the second featuring bratwurst with bun and sauerkraut. Both meals will include: mashed potatoes, green beans and a pumpkin dessert. The meal is available for a freewill donation, with a portion of the proceeds going to a local food pantry. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
