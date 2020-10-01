Mercy’s Well in concert — Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 29013 Blanchard Road, Defiance (Ayersville) will host an outdoor concert featuring Mercy’s Well, Saturday at 5 p.m.Originally organized in 1998 as a duet, Mercy’s Well, under the leadership of group founder, Brad Strider, soon made the natural transition to a trio that includes Greg Gainer and Jake Wood. The group’s first three singles paved the way for their first Top 80 single in 2005. The group, based in Greensboro, N.C., has continued to produce chart-topping singles and has gained national attention from fans, music critics, pastors and promoters alike. Attendees of the concert are asked to bring a lawn chair or take part in the concert from their vehicles. For more information, call 419-395-2451.
To worship at YMCA — King’s Cross Church in Defiance has partnered with the Defiance Area YMCA to hold worship services in the youth center of the Defiance Area YMCA facility, 1599 Palmer Drive, Sundays at 10 a.m. beginning this Sunday. For more information, call 419-768-6814, or go to kingscrossdefiance.com.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Fields of Faith — The Fairview chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will host a Fields of Faith event at the high school football field Wednesday at 7 p.m. Fields of Faith is a national event in which FCA invites schools to participate. The Fairview FCA group will share scripture, testimonies, music, and prayer with fellow high school students, as well as with the community and other FCA groups. The gates will open at 6:45 p.m., with the event ending at 8 p.m. If the weather does not cooperate, the event will be canceled. The guest speaker will be Pastor Jimmy Fry of Free Christian Church of God. Snacks and refreshments will be provided and all COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.
‘The Million Dollar Man’ — Pettisville Man Cave Ministries will host former professional wrestler Ted DiBiase, “The Million Dollar Man,” via livestream on the ministry’s YouTube channel Wednesday at 7 p.m. DiBiase is a WWE Hall of Fame professional wrestler, best known for his role as the villainous “Million Dollar Man” of the World Wrestling Federation (now known as WWE). Today, after authoring a book about his life entitled Every Man Has His Price, DiBiase is a full-time evangelist and motivational speaker. Officially ordained into the ministry, he speaks to church congregations, youth groups, men’s meetings, corporate businesses and in public schools and universities all over the world. In additiaon, DiBiase is a spokesperson for, and board member of, The Sunshine Foundation, which grants wishes tao terminally-ill and handicapped children. DiBiase’s talk also will be available after the live airing on the ministry’s YouTube channel, Pettisville Man Cave. For more information, call 419-591-8805.
Rummage sale — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, Ayersville, will host a freewill-donation rummage sale Oct. 10 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call 419-395-1742 or go to ayersvillechurch.com.
Campfire breakfast — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a campfire breakfast Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. The event will include food and outdoor singing around the campfire. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Franzese to speak — Pettisville Man Cave Ministries will host former New York mobster and caporegime of the Colombo crime family, Michael Franzese via livestream on the ministry’s YouTube channel Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. While in prison in 1991, Franzese became a born-again Christian after he was given a Bible by a prison guard. He was ultimately released Nov. 7, 1994, retiring from the mob in 1995 by moving to California with his wife and children. The relocation was also a result of receiving multiple death threats and contracts on his life, including one approved by his father, former mob underboss John Franzese. Since his release in 1994, Franzese has publicly denounced the life of organized crime, and became a motivational speaker for youth at schools, and other venues. He also frequently speaks at Christian conferences and churches. Franzese’s talk also will be available after the live airing on the ministry’s YouTube channel, Pettisville Man Cave. For more information, call 419-591-8805.
Fest-For-All — St. John Catholic Church in Defiance will host a drive-through barbecue 1/2 chicken dinner, as part of this year’s Fest-For-All on Oct. 18. Dinners are $9 and are pre-order only, with no same-day sales. All orders must be paid for by Oct. 6. Attendees of the 10 a.m. Mass can pick up their dinner orders, which also include a baked potato, coleslaw, roll and a cookie following Mass. All other dinners will be available to be picked up between 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The Fest-For-All will still feature the Big Money Raffle with more chances to win. New this year is a Grand Raffle, with three prizes worth $1,000 each. The drawings will be held live on the church Facebook page Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. For order forms and ticket information go to stjohndefiance.org, or call 419-782-7121.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
