Hymn sing — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a hymn sing Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Game night — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a family game night and cookie back Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Coping with COVID-19 — The St. Francis Spirituality Center, 200 St. Francis Ave., Tiffin, will host the conversations, Coping with COVID-19, via Zoom from 7-8:30 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: Jan. 20, Feb. 3; Feb. 10; Feb. 17; and Feb. 24. This online Zoom discussion group is offered to help participants maneuver more gently through the emotional and spiritual challenges of the pandemic. Articles about coping with fear and stress can be found in both print and online forms, yet peer support remains one of the best ways of handling crises as we hear from one another in a more personal setting how we’re doing, if our reactions are normal, where to get additional assistance, how we’ve been able to help others, etc... Sister Edna Michel, director of the St. Francis Spirituality Center, will facilitate the conversations. To register, contact Michel at 567-230-0061 or Jenifer at 419-443-1485, or by sending an email to peace@franciscanretreats.org. Registrants will receive directions for downloading Zoom and a free code to participate. It is also possible to participate by phone only.
Conversations about Faith — The St. Francis Spirituality Center, 200 St. Francis Ave., Tiffin, will host Conversations about Faith via Zoom from 7-8:30 p.m. on the following Thursdays: Jan. 21, Feb. 4; Feb. 11; Feb. 18; March 4 and March 11. Conversations About Faith is an informal discussion where matters of faith can be freely discussed and explored. Participants are asked to bring their own topics of interest. Although the faith lens will be primarily Roman Catholic, all faith traditions are welcome. Conversations will be guided by Sister Edna Michel, OSF, Masters of Theology. The sessions will be offered for a freewill donation. For more information or to register, call 419-443-1485, or send an email to peace@franciscanretreats.org. Registrants will receive directions for downloading Zoom and a free code to participate.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
