March for Life — The 13th annual March for Life will be held Friday at noon at the Defiance County Courthouse. The march is sponsored by Mother Teresa Respect for Life. The purpose of the March for Life is for participants to walk and stand up for unborn children who cannot speak for themselves. The local march will be held ahead of the 48th annual March for Life event, which will be held Jan. 29 in Washington, D.C. Members of The Culture Project, a group of young people who seek to restore culture through the experience of virtue, will offer prayer at the start of the march. A police escort will lead participants from the courthouse to the Monument of the Unborn on the property of St. John Catholic Church, located at 510 Jackson Ave. Jamie Blank will host the march, and lead a prayer for life at the monument. From there, the event will move to the basement of St. John’s and feature several speakers and prayer. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. by Rev. Doug Taylor at St. John Catholic Church. Throughout the day there will be Exposition of the Most Blessed Sacrament at the church, ending with benediction with Deacon Mark Homier at 4:45 p.m.
Movie night — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a movie night featuring the movie “Infidel” Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Concert — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host Harvest Time Gospel Music in concert Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
