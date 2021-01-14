Game night — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a family game night and cookie bake Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Food box distribution — A Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank food box distribution will be held at Temple of Praise Assembly of God, 505 Elbert St., Defiance, Jan. 21 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pre-registration and an ID are required. This event is a drive-up, non-contact distribution, with food loaded into the trunk of cars by volunteers and members of the Ohio National Guard. Registration is open through Nov. 18 at toledofoodbank.org or by calling 419-242-5000, ext. 204.
March for Life — The 13th annual March for Life will be held Jan. 22 at noon at the Defiance County Courthouse. The march is sponsored by Mother Teresa Respect for Life. The purpose of the March for Life is for participants to walk and stand up for unborn children who cannot speak for themselves. The local march will be held ahead of the 48th annual March for Life event, which will be held Jan. 29 in Washington, D.C. Rev. Stephen Stanbery, of St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold, will offer prayer at the start of the march. A police escort will lead participants from the Defiance County Courthouse to the Monument of the Unborn on the property of St. John Catholic Church, located at 510 Jackson Ave. Jamie Blank will host the march, and lead a prayer for life at the monument. From there, the event will move to the basement of St. John’s and feature several speakers, song and prayer. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. by Rev. Doug Taylor at St. John Catholic Church. Throughout the day there will be Exposition of the Most Blessed Sacrament at the church, ending with benediction with Deacon Mark Homier at 4:45 p.m.
Movie night — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a movie night featuring the movie, “Infidel” Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Coping with COVID-19 — The St. Francis Spirituality Center, 200 St. Francis Ave., Tiffin, will host the conversations, Coping with COVID-19, via Zoom from 7-8:30 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: Jan. 20, Feb. 3; Feb. 10; Feb. 17; and Feb. 24. This online Zoom discussion group is offered to help participants maneuver more gently through the emotional and spiritual challenges of the pandemic. Articles about coping with fear and stress can be found in both print and online forms, yet peer support remains one of the best ways of handling crises as we hear from one another in a more personal setting how we’re doing, if our reactions are normal, where to get additional assistance, how we’ve been able to help others, etc... Sister Edna Michel, director of the St. Francis Spirituality Center, will facilitate the conversations. To register, contact Michel at 567-230-0061 or Jenifer at 419-443-1485, or by sending an email to peace@franciscanretreats.org. Registrants will receive directions for downloading Zoom and a free code to participate. It is also possible to participate by phone only.
Conversations about Faith — The St. Francis Spirituality Center, 200 St. Francis Ave., Tiffin, will host Conversations about Faith via Zoom from 7-8:30 p.m. on the following Thursdays: Jan. 21, Feb. 4; Feb. 11; Feb. 18; March 4 and March 11. Conversations About Faith is an informal discussion where matters of faith can be freely discussed and explored. Participants are asked to bring their own topics of interest. Although the faith lens will be primarily Roman Catholic, all faith traditions are welcome. Conversations will be guided by Sister Edna Michel, OSF, Masters of Theology. The sessions will be offered for a freewill donation. For more information or to register, call 419-443-1485, or send an email to peace@franciscanretreats.org. Registrants will receive directions for downloading Zoom and a free code to participate.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
