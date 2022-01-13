Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host food pantry hours Saturday from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
March for Life — The 14th annual March for Life will be held Jan. 21 at noon at the Defiance County Courthouse. The march is sponsored by Mother Teresa Respect for Life. The purpose of the March for Life is for participants to walk and stand up for unborn children who cannot speak for themselves. Guest speakers include: Colleen Hammons, Andrea Macsay, Leah Maassell, Ed Sitter and Craig Riedel. In addition, students from St. Patrick Catholic School in Bryan will give a pro-life presentation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be celebrated Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, located at 715 Jefferson Ave, Defiance. Following Mass at 8 a.m., there will be Exposition of the Most Blessed Sacrament at the church, ending with benediction at 11 a.m.
McGarrity King to speak — Kelly McGarrity King, a human trafficking educator and rescuer, will speak at Ney Church of God, 03413 Ohio 15, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. McGarrity King has served at the Center for Child and Family Advocacy/House of Ruth for the past 10 years. She will speak about her front-line experiences with victims, hidden predators and the shadowy charisma they employ to gain victims. In addition, a local sex trafficking survivor will speak. The event is free, but attendees are asked to bring a toiletry or cleaning product to be entered into a prize drawing. For more information, call 419-789-0527.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above church events listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. The deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
