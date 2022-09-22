Meatloaf dinner — Union Chapel Church of God, 17983 County Road A, Bryan, will be having a free will donation meatloaf dinner on Saturday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Menu includes: meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, roll and various jello desserts. Meals will be available for dine-in, takeout, or drive-thru. People may call to order ahead starting at 2:30 p.m. at 419-636-8141. Donations will go to Women’s Missionary Projects.
Trunk or treat — Rock Church, 20763 Ohio 637, Oakwood, will be having a community trick-or-treat event on Oct. 1 from 3-5 p.m. Parishioners will be decorating their cars and giving out free candy and prizes. They will be showing off their classic cars and having a garage sale during the event as well.
Movie night — A free movie featuring the movie “Home Run” will take place at Peace Lutheran Church, 8525 Ohio 66 north, on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Free popcorn will be available. For questions, call 419-782-9411.
Community breakfast — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, will be hosting its monthly breakfast on Oct. 1, and on the first Saturday of each month. An assortment of hot breakfast foods of bacon, sausage links, hash browns, eggs, breakfast casserole, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fruit, toast, sticky buns, coffee and beverage are on the buffet. Dine in or carry-out, cost is by donation. All proceeds benefit the many programs supported by the church.
