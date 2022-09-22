Meatloaf dinner — Union Chapel Church of God, 17983 County Road A, Bryan, will be having a free will donation meatloaf dinner on Saturday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Menu includes: meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, roll and various jello desserts. Meals will be available for dine-in, takeout, or drive-thru. People may call to order ahead starting at 2:30 p.m. at 419-636-8141. Donations will go to Women’s Missionary Projects.

