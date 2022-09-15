Hurst benefit — Sunday, a free-will donation drive-thru benefit will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, T-079 Ohio 66, Stryker, from 11 a.m. until food is gone. Funds raised will go toward the medical expenses of a local couple, Steve and Sue Hurst. Steve is recovering from triple bypass surgery and Sue is fighting an ongoing battle with cancer. The menu will be the choice of a brisket or pulled pork dinner. For more information, call 419-446-2501, extension 01223.

