Hurst benefit — Sunday, a free-will donation drive-thru benefit will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, T-079 Ohio 66, Stryker, from 11 a.m. until food is gone. Funds raised will go toward the medical expenses of a local couple, Steve and Sue Hurst. Steve is recovering from triple bypass surgery and Sue is fighting an ongoing battle with cancer. The menu will be the choice of a brisket or pulled pork dinner. For more information, call 419-446-2501, extension 01223.
Movie night — A free movie featuring the movie “Home Run” will take place at Peace Lutheran Church, 8525 Ohio 66 north, on Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Free popcorn will be available. For questions, call 419-782-9411.
Guest speaker — Defiance College will be presenting guest speaker, Dr. Sarah Imhoff, on campus next Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. in the Schomburg Auditorium. Imhoff is the Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein chair in Jewish Studies and associate professor in the Department of Religious Studies and the Borns Jewish Studies Program at Indiana University. She will be giving a lecture on Judaism and masculinity that is free and open to the public.
Homemade doughnuts — Fresh homemade cake doughnuts are available Saturday starting at 7 a.m. until gone at Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Road. Featured this month will be sugar, cinnamon-sugar and plain. Doughnuts are sold as an “Ayersville dozen” having a count of 15 for $4. Doughnuts will be available to the public the third Saturday morning of each month until May 2023. Doughnuts can be picked up as a drive-thru under the church carport. Proceeds will go toward helping LifeWise Academy, which provides Bible-based character education for public school students. For additional information or for pre-orders call 419-395-1742.
