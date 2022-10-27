Community breakfast — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, will be hosting its monthly breakfast on Nov. 5, and on the first Saturday of each month. An assortment of hot breakfast foods of bacon, sausage links, hash browns, eggs, breakfast casserole, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fruit, toast, sticky buns, coffee and beverage are on the buffet. Dine-in or carry-out, cost is by donation. All proceeds benefit the many programs supported by the church.
Craft show — The 14th Homemade Craft Show and Lunch will be held on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 County Road 5, Delta. There will be a selection of homemade crafts and gifts while homemade soup, sandwiches and pie will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until gone). The event will benefit Sparrow’s Nest Women’s Shelter.
Trunk or Treat — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday from 3-4 p.m. Questions can be directed to the church office at 419-542-6269.
Advent afternoon — The Ladies Aid of St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance, invites women to join them on Nov. 20 from 2-4 p.m. for “An Advent Afternoon.” All ladies aged 10 and older are invited. To sign up to host a table or attend as a guest, contact the church at 419-782-5766. Information can be found on www.stjohndefiance.com/ladiesaid. Free will offering to Lutheran World Relief to support the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.
142nd Chicken Pie Supper — Nov. 9, the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 129 E. Elm St., Wauseon, will again host its annual Chicken Pie Supper. This is the 142nd year for this tradition which began in 1879 with a fried chicken dinner for 40 and has been held every year since except 1943, when it was cancelled due to sugar rationing, and 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Serving in 2022 will be drive thru only, available in the church parking lot beginning at 4:30 p.m. until sold out. Carry-out will also be available. The menu for the dinner continues to include homemade chicken pie and gravy, real mashed potatoes, cole slaw, cranberry salad, and assorted homemade dessert pies.
Holiday bazaar — A Holiday Bazaar will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate, on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will feature Christmas items, handmade crafts, quilts and Granny’s Attic. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu will include homemade soups, hot sandwiches, salads, desserts and beverage for a free-will donation. Carry-outs will be available. The church is handicap accessible.
Craft and quilt show — Evansport United Methodist Church, 1560 West St., will be hosting a craft and quilt show on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be quilted items, crocheted items, baked goods and much more. A free-will donation foodstand will also be present. Menu items include freshly baked cinnamon rools, chicken/BBQ beef sandwiches, chili, vegetable soups, homemade pie, coffee and lemonade. Proceeds will benefit families at Christmas. Indoor seating will be available and carry-out options as well.
