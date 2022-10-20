October feast — St. John United Church of Christ (UCC), 950 Webster St., will be having a drive-thru October Feast event Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. until food is gone. Dinners are free will offering and portion of proceeds will go towards good pantries. There will be two dinner options. First option: chicken noodles with mashed potatoes, green beans and pumpkin dessert. Second option: Sauerkraut/brats with mashed potatoes, green beans and pumpkin dessert.
Community breakfast — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, will be hosting its monthly breakfast on Nov. 5, and on the first Saturday of each month. An assortment of hot breakfast foods of bacon, sausage links, hash browns, eggs, breakfast casserole, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fruit, toast, sticky buns, coffee and beverage are on the buffet. Dine-in or carry-out, cost is by donation. All proceeds benefit the many programs supported by the church.
Craft show — The 14th Homemade Craft Show and Lunch will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 County Road 5, Delta. There will be a selection of homemade crafts and gifts while homemade soup, sandwiches and pie will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until gone). The event will benefit Sparrow’s Nest Women’s Shelter.
