October feast — St. John United Church of Christ (UCC), 950 Webster St., will be having a drive-thru October Feast event Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. until food is gone. Dinners are free will offering and portion of proceeds will go towards good pantries. There will be two dinner options. First option: chicken noodles with mashed potatoes, green beans and pumpkin dessert. Second option: Sauerkraut/brats with mashed potatoes, green beans and pumpkin dessert.

