Free Thanksgiving meal — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., will be offering a free Thanksgiving meal Thursday. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and food will be served until 2 p.m. Dine-in at the fellowship hall or carry-out option available. Menu is: turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry relish, dinner roll, desserts and beverages.


