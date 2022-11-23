Free Thanksgiving meal — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., will be offering a free Thanksgiving meal Thursday. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and food will be served until 2 p.m. Dine-in at the fellowship hall or carry-out option available. Menu is: turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry relish, dinner roll, desserts and beverages.
Thanksgiving service — St. Paul Lutheran, 671 Clinton St., will be hosting its annual community Thanksgiving service Tuesday at 7 p.m. The church will be having the traditional distribution of bread as done in previous years.
Community breakfast — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, will be hosting its monthly breakfast on Dec. 3, and on the first Saturday of each month. An assortment of hot breakfast foods of bacon, sausage links, hash browns, eggs, breakfast casserole, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fruit, toast, sticky buns, coffee and beverage are on the buffet. Dine-in or carry-out, cost is by donation. All proceeds benefit the many programs supported by the church.
Upcoming services — St. John Lutheran , 812 E. High St., Hicksville, announces their upcoming services. Today, the ladies of the church will lead a Thanksgiving Eve service. There will be special music and a pie fellowship following the service. On Sunday, there will be the first Sunday of Advent. The church will offer an 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. mid-week Advent Service. This will provide opportunities for those who do not like to drive after dark or have work schedules. Questions can be directed to the church office 419-542-6269. All are welcome.
Community Advent service —A community Advent service will be held on Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. at the historic St. Paul’s Church in Hicksville. The church is located on West High Street beside Grace Methodist and across from the library. Everyone is invited to attend.
