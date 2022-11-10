Advent afternoon — The Ladies Aid of St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance, invites women to join them on Nov. 20 from 2-4 p.m. for “An Advent Afternoon.” All ladies, 10 and older are invited. To sign up to host a table or attend as a guest, contact the church at 419-782-5766. Information can be found on www.stjohndefiance.com/ladiesaid. Free will offering to Lutheran World Relief to support the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.
Holiday bazaar — A holiday bazaar will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate, on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. It will feature Christmas items, handmade crafts, quilts and Granny’s Attic. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The menu will include homemade soups, hot sandwiches, salads, desserts and beverage for a free-will donation. Carryouts will be available. The church is handicap accessible.
Revival — Faith Family Fellowship will be having a 10th anniversary celebration Friday-Sunday at The Barn in Oakwood, 12623 Road 209. The schedule is Friday, 7 p.m. service; Saturday, 9 a.m. men’s breakfast (RSVP text 419-956-7983) and 6 p.m. service; Sunday, 10:15 a.m. service with lunch following.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. N. Main St., will be having a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. with a hymn sing with Ruth Bennett, testimonies, and guest speaker Pheba Banerjee-Sam from the Sanctuary in Bryan.
Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. N. Main St., will be having food distribution Nov. 19 from noon-3 p.m.
