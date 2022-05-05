Servant Day Event — On May 15, St. Members of John Lutheran, 655 Wayne Ave., Defiance, will be spending the day serving at various locations in Defiance. Some of these locations include Fort Defiance Humane Society, the Path Center, Kaitlyn’s Cottage, and many more. For more information, contact Cassidy Holeso at 419-782-5766, ext. 106.

