VBS — St. John Lutheran Church, 09088 Openlander Road, Sherwood, will be holding a vacation bible school (VBS) June 13-17 from 9-11:30 a.m. VBS is open to children age 4 through completion of fifth grade. Any questions please call the church office at 419-899-2850 or go to facebook.com/stjohnsherwood.

Community breakfast — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Road, will be hosting a community breakfast on June 4 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Free-will donations will be taken.

Community blessing of the boats — Sherwood United Methodist Church, 512 N. Harrison St., will be holding a community blessing of the boats and recreational vehicles Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon. Bring your boats, campers, quad runners, jet skis, etc.

Vacation bible school — Defiance Christian Church, 955 Standley Road, is accepting registration for vacation bible school. Community kids can sign up at defiancechristian.org.

Mystery Island — Christ Our Savior Lutheran and St. John Lutheran churches are putting on vacation bible school together. It will be June 13-15 from 1-3:30 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 301 Carter Road. Pre-register children age 4 through completion of 6th grade at vbspro.events/p/mysteryisland2022.

Monumental VBS — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Road, Defiance, will be holding a vacation bible school on June 20-23 from 9-11:30 a.m. Ages 3 years to completed 5th grade are invited for stories, games, snacks, crafts, music and fun. To pre-register, go online to ayersvillechurch.com or call 419-395-1742.

