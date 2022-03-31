Mid-week services — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, will be offering mid-week services during the Lenten Season each Wednesday at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The theme for these service is Turning Toward God’s Abundance. Each week will focus on five divine attributes: faithfulness, mercy, compassion, forgiveness and love. Each service is designed for sustained reflection on the gospel in the context of contemplative prayer, readings, silence and song. All are welcome.
Community Lenten service — Auglaize Chapel Church, 22652 Road 60 Oakwood, will be hosting community Lenten services three consecutive Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. March 22-April 5 at the church. The services, titled Journey to the Cross, will featured a different guest speaker each week. Guest speaker April 5 will be Rev. Tim Hauenstein.
Lenten Lunch series — The Paulding Ministerial Association invites the community to the 2022 Lenten Lunch series. Each Wednesday through April 6, lunch and a brief time of worship will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Caroline St., Paulding. Each gathering begins promptly at noon and ends before 1 p.m. so that participants can easily attend during a lunch hour break. A freewill offering is accepted to support the work of the Ministerial Association.
Bazaar and bake sale — St. Mary Altar & Rosary Society will be holding a bazaar and bakesale April 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the St. Mary Parish Ministry Center on 715 Jefferson Ave., Defiance.
