VBS — St. John Lutheran Church, 09088 Openlander Road, Sherwood, will be holding a vacation bible school (VBS) Monday-June 17 from 9-11:30 a.m. VBS is open to children age 4 through completion of fifth grade. Any questions please call the church office at 419-899-2850 or go to facebook.com/stjohnsherwood.
Vacation bible school — Defiance Christian Church, 955 Standley Road, is accepting registration for vacation bible school. Community kids can sign up at defiancechristian.org.
Monumental VBS — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Road, will be holding a vacation bible school on June 20-23 from 9-11:30 a.m. Ages 3 years to completed 5th grade are invited for stories, games, snacks, crafts, music and fun. To pre-register, go online to ayersvillechurch.com or call 419-395-1742.
Napoleon VBS — Crossroads Church-Napoleon, Emanuel Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church and St. Paul United Methodist Church are partnering together to hold the Napoleon Community Vacation Bible School from June 5-9 from 6-8 p.m. for children ages 4 through fifth grade at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Napoleon, 810 Scott St. The theme is Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness. Online registration is open and set up through Crossroads Church-Napoleon here: http://www.crossroadsnapoleon.com/VBS. This is a free event for children in Napoleon and the surrounding area.
Rose Hill VBS — Rose Hill Church of God, 17965 County Road 138, Paulding, will be hosting a vacation bible school June 20-24 from 6-8:30 p.m. Available for ages 4 up to fifth grade. For more information, call 419-399-4993.
Community gathering for Uvalde — Community members will be coming together at Defiance’s Triangle Park to grieve the lives recently lost at Uvalde, Texas on Sunday beginning at noon. There will be representatives from local churches, law enforcement, and mental health facilities present to speak and relay information about community resources. Hot dogs and bottled water will be available for free-will donation and all proceeds will be sent to Uvalde, Texas.
Strawberry festival — St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., is hosting a strawberry festival drive-thru on June 16. Drive-through service begins at 5 p.m. at the church’s north end parking lot. The meal includes a shredded chicken sandwich, coleslaw, a bag of chips, a slice of strawberry pie and ice cream made with pasteurized eggs. A portion of the free-will donation proceeds will benefit local food pantries.
Barnyard barbecue – Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Road, Defiance, will be having its 22nd annual barnyard BBQ on June 26 from 11-2 p.m. Meal includes pulled pork, hot dogs, baked beans, homemade Cole slaw, macaroni salad, melons and more for a free-will offering. Carryouts are available. The event also features homemade ice cream, funnel cakes, “Blue Ribbon Bakery,” antique tractors, classic cars, horse drawn wagon rides by Lily Creek Farms, barrel train and lots of activities for children. Highland Township Fire Department will be represented. Ten raffle prizes will be drawn along with door prizes. All are welcome.
Cave Quest VBS — Harvest Fellowship, 288 Ohio 109, Hamler, will be hosting a summer kids’ event called Cave Quest VBS from June 27-30. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and dig into treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of Jesus’ love, and test out “sciency-fun” gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Each day concludes with a “Cave Quest Closing” that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time from 9-11:30 am. Cave Quest is for kids from ages 4-12. To register a child, go to https://forms.gle/c3jUvda6wwbyyb3b7. For more information, call 419-274-2195.
