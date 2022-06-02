VBS — St. John Lutheran Church, 09088 Openlander Road, Sherwood, will be holding a vacation bible school (VBS) June 13-17 from 9-11:30 a.m. VBS is open to children age four through completion of fifth grade. Questions can be directed to the church office at 419-899-2850, or go to facebook.com/stjohnsherwood.

Community breakfast — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Road, will be hosting a community breakfast on Saturday from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Free-will donations will be taken.

Vacation bible school — Defiance Christian Church, 955 Standley Road, is accepting registration for vacation bible school. Community kids can sign up at defiancechristian.org.

Mystery Island — Christ Our Savior Lutheran and St. John Lutheran churches are putting on vacation bible school together. It will be June 13-15 from 1-3:30 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 301 Carter Road. Pre-register children age four through completion of sixth grade at vbspro.events/p/mysteryisland2022.

Monumental VBS — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Road, will be holding a vacation bible school on June 20-23 from 9-11:30 a.m. Ages three years to completed 5th grade are invited for stories, games, snacks, crafts, music and fun. To pre-register, go online to ayersvillechurch.com or call 419-395-1742.

Napoleon VBS — Crossroads Church-Napoleon, Emanuel Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church and St. Paul United Methodist Church are partnering to hold the Napoleon Community Vacation Bible School from June 5-9 from 6-8 p.m. for children ages four through fifth grade at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Napoleon, 810 Scott Street. The theme is “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.” Online registration is open and set up through Crossroads Church, Napoleon, at: http://www.crossroadsnapoleon.com/VBS. This is a free event for children in Napoleon and the surrounding area.

Rose Hill VBS — Rose Hill Church of God, 17965 County Road 138, Paulding, will be hosting a vacation bible school June 20-24 from 6-8:30 p.m. Available for ages four up to fifth grade. For more information, call 419-399-4993.

Free concert — A free outdoor summer concert will be held at Central Mennonite Church, 21703 Ohio 2, Archbold, on Saturday at 7 p.m. The concert for this month is featuring Luke Concannon and Stephanie Hollenberg. Tap Culture Coffee food truck will be available starting at 6 p.m. Bring a chair.

