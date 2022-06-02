VBS — St. John Lutheran Church, 09088 Openlander Road, Sherwood, will be holding a vacation bible school (VBS) June 13-17 from 9-11:30 a.m. VBS is open to children age four through completion of fifth grade. Questions can be directed to the church office at 419-899-2850, or go to facebook.com/stjohnsherwood.
Community breakfast — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Road, will be hosting a community breakfast on Saturday from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Free-will donations will be taken.
Vacation bible school — Defiance Christian Church, 955 Standley Road, is accepting registration for vacation bible school. Community kids can sign up at defiancechristian.org.
Mystery Island — Christ Our Savior Lutheran and St. John Lutheran churches are putting on vacation bible school together. It will be June 13-15 from 1-3:30 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 301 Carter Road. Pre-register children age four through completion of sixth grade at vbspro.events/p/mysteryisland2022.
Monumental VBS — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Road, will be holding a vacation bible school on June 20-23 from 9-11:30 a.m. Ages three years to completed 5th grade are invited for stories, games, snacks, crafts, music and fun. To pre-register, go online to ayersvillechurch.com or call 419-395-1742.
Napoleon VBS — Crossroads Church-Napoleon, Emanuel Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church and St. Paul United Methodist Church are partnering to hold the Napoleon Community Vacation Bible School from June 5-9 from 6-8 p.m. for children ages four through fifth grade at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Napoleon, 810 Scott Street. The theme is “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.” Online registration is open and set up through Crossroads Church, Napoleon, at: http://www.crossroadsnapoleon.com/VBS. This is a free event for children in Napoleon and the surrounding area.
Rose Hill VBS — Rose Hill Church of God, 17965 County Road 138, Paulding, will be hosting a vacation bible school June 20-24 from 6-8:30 p.m. Available for ages four up to fifth grade. For more information, call 419-399-4993.
Free concert — A free outdoor summer concert will be held at Central Mennonite Church, 21703 Ohio 2, Archbold, on Saturday at 7 p.m. The concert for this month is featuring Luke Concannon and Stephanie Hollenberg. Tap Culture Coffee food truck will be available starting at 6 p.m. Bring a chair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.