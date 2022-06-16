Monumental VBS — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Road, will be holding a vacation bible school on Monday-Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. Ages 3 years to completed fifth grade are invited for stories, games, snacks, crafts, music and fun. To pre-register, go online to ayersvillechurch.com or call 419-395-1742.
Rose Hill VBS — Rose Hill Church of God, 17965 County Road 138, Paulding, will be hosting a vacation bible school Monday-Friday from 6-8:30 p.m. Available for ages 4 up to fifth grade. For more information, call 419-399-4993.
Barnyard barbecue – Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Road, Defiance, will be having its 22nd annual barnyard BBQ on June 26 from 11-2 p.m. Meal includes pulled pork, hot dogs, baked beans, homemade Cole slaw, macaroni salad, melons and more for a free-will offering. Carryouts are available. The event also features homemade ice cream, funnel cakes, “Blue Ribbon Bakery,” antique tractors, classic cars, horse drawn wagon rides by Lily Creek Farms, barrel train and lots of activities for children. Highland Township Fire Department will be represented. Ten raffle prizes will be drawn along with door prizes. All are welcome.
Cave Quest VBS — Harvest Fellowship, 288 Ohio 109, Hamler, will be hosting a summer kids’ event called Cave Quest VBS from June 27-30. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and dig into treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of Jesus’ love, and test out “sciency-fun” gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Each day concludes with a “Cave Quest Closing” that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time from 9-11:30 am. Cave Quest is for kids from ages 4-12. To register a child, go to https://forms.gle/c3jUvda6wwbyyb3b7. For more information, call 419-274-2195.
Guest speaker — Whitehorse Biker Church, 303 S Adams St., Middle Point, will be having guest speaker, George Hughes, share the word of God as well as his healing journey from alcoholism and anger this Sunday. All are invited to enjoy a complimentary breakfast at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m.
Veteran speaker — St. John’s Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., will be inviting veteran JD Grim to speak on June 28 at 7 p.m. in the church basement. Grim will be talking about his experiences from when he was drafted in 1968 until he was discharged. Mass will be offered prior to his speech at 6:30 p.m.
