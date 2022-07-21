Peace conference — Locals in Defiance will unite with millions around the globe to promote the timely theme “Pursue Peace” as they participate in a six-part annual event scheduled for July and August. All are invited to attend the event by going to jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV and others. The program is free and accessible to all. The schedule for download and global streaming is as follows: Saturday morning, Monday, Sunday morning — Aug. 8, 13-14. For more information, contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at (718) 560-5600 or pid@jw.org.
Ice cream social — Twin Oaks United Methodist Church Fellowship, East Main Street, Oakwood, will be having an ice cream social on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. There will be a meal for a free-will donation. Included will be BBQ chicken, baked potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, dinner rolls and cookies. Four flavors of homemade ice cream will be available.
Ice cream social — Christ Our Savior Lutheran, 301 Carter Road, will be hosting an ice cream social on Aug. 7 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Menu: hot beef and chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, cole slaw, potato salad, baked beans and variety of desserts with Amish homemade ice cream. Free-will offering profits will be given to The Ravens.
Renewal cookout — All area men and friends are invited to a morning of fellowship, sharing and cookout food next Saturday, beginning 8:30 a.m. (lunch at 11 a.m.), at Neil Seimet, 15630 Blosser Road, Ney. RSVP to grwestrick@gmail.com. Call 419-784-3975 or 419-782-3418 for questions.
